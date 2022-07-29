A new pet store opened in Barbourville on July 22 next to Los Primos Mexican Restaurant.
Five-year-old Tanner Honeycutt wanted to make some money of his own. Used to his parents selling animals on the farm, he decided the best way would be to open his own pet store; selling dogs, lizards, guinea pigs, fish, rabbits, birds, and more. “Good” is the word Tanner used to describe having his own shop. His favorite animal? Talking birds like his parrot back home.
Tanner’s Pets is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.