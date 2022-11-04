Thelma Jean Brooks Elliott, age 73, of Woodbine, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday November 1, 2022, at Baptist Health of Corbin, Kentucky.
Born in Jellico, TN, she was the daughter of the late Lonzo Brooks and Dina Perkins Brooks. She was a homemaker and member of Rockholds Community Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Dallas Elliott in 2009, a stillborn daughter, and by her siblings, Shirley Yancey, Janice Byran, Virgie Hicks, Steven Brooks, Everett Brooks, and Jimmy Brooks.
Thelma is survived by her children, Charles Elliott (Sharon), Dianna Elliott Bradley (Forester), Dallas Eugene Elliott (Jodie), Bobby Joe Elliott (Tabitha), and Tammy Lynn Elliott, grandchildren, Chuck, Nikki, Zachary, Sabrina, Angel, Jonathan, Brandon, Whitney, Brittany, Serenity, Kimberly, Kylie, Abigail, Emma, Dallas Elijah, Abel Eugene, Macie, Isabella, Ana Amelia, Brailey, Addison, Tinna; great grandchildren, Dalton, Emma, Paisley, Corey, Zane, Paylor, Marley, Michael, Nathaniel, Damien, Lillian; siblings, Betty Walker (Randy), Sharon Moses (Randy), and Owen Brooks (Karen), brothers in law, Denville Elliott, Bill Yancey, and Daniel Scott, and by numerous nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
