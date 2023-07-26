7/17-7/23
Alexandrea Anderson- reckless driving, DUI, open alcohol in vehicle
Miranda Baker- trafficking meth
Leah Combs- DUI, open alcohol in vehicle
Wayne Cornett- theft
Josh Dial- trafficking meth
Donnie Fields- A.I.
Nathaniel Gendreau- possess LSD
Wendell Goodman- possess meth
Chelcy Christopher Gumm- careless driving, possess drugs
Jason Hatton- criminal abuse, unlawful imprisonment
Jeremy Henchon- DUI, possess meth, theft registration plate, no insurance
Chad Horn- domestic assault, strangulation
Alisha Jones- P.I.
Shane Kidd- theft, possess heroin, meth
Jeffrey Land- threatening
Jesse Marshall- P.I., possess drugs
Travis McIntosh- P.I., possess drugs
Brandon Musgroves- P.I.
Shane Nickell- P.I.
Lisa Perkins- P.I.
Brandi Plummer- possess meth, DUI, no insurance
Joshua Reed- escape, possess meth, burglary
Thomas Reed- theft, A.I.
Billy Shepherd- trafficking meth, no insurance
Jennifer Sparks- possess forged identity instrument
Ricky Sparks- P.I.
David Stinnett- DUI, endangering welfare of a child
James Tipton- DUI
Jessica Turner- possess meth, P.I.
Larry White- A.I.
Billie Wilson- P.I., possess meth
Tony Young- assault
