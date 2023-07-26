7/17-7/23

Alexandrea Anderson- reckless driving, DUI, open alcohol in vehicle

Miranda Baker- trafficking meth

Leah Combs- DUI, open alcohol in vehicle

Wayne Cornett- theft 

Josh Dial- trafficking meth

Donnie Fields- A.I.

Nathaniel Gendreau- possess LSD

Wendell Goodman- possess meth

Chelcy Christopher Gumm- careless driving, possess drugs

Jason Hatton- criminal abuse, unlawful imprisonment

Jeremy Henchon- DUI, possess meth, theft registration plate, no insurance

Chad Horn- domestic assault, strangulation

Alisha Jones- P.I.

Shane Kidd- theft, possess heroin, meth

Jeffrey Land- threatening

Jesse Marshall- P.I., possess drugs

Travis McIntosh- P.I., possess drugs

Brandon Musgroves- P.I.

Shane Nickell- P.I.

Lisa Perkins- P.I.

Brandi Plummer- possess meth, DUI, no insurance

Joshua Reed- escape, possess meth, burglary

Thomas Reed- theft, A.I.

Billy Shepherd- trafficking meth, no insurance

Jennifer Sparks- possess forged identity instrument

Ricky Sparks- P.I.

David Stinnett- DUI, endangering welfare of a child

James Tipton- DUI

Jessica Turner- possess meth, P.I.

Larry White- A.I.

Billie Wilson- P.I., possess meth

Tony Young- assault 

