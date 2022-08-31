Arrests made 8/22/22 through 8/28/22

Tara Bailey- possession meth, theft

Joshua Banks- P.I.

Seldon Barker- trespass, P.I.

William Bray- possession meth 

Derrick Burns- possession heroin.

Curtis Cole- possession heroin

Richard Creech- violate probation

Jonathan Curry- no show court

Frankie Doan- P.I., possession drugs

Robert Estes- comb. units up to 65ft over designated highways 

Terri Jo Garrison- P.I., trespass

Wendell Goodman- no show court

Masco Grace- DUI, possession open alcohol in vehicle, no insurance

Rebecca Haggard- weekender

Jason Henderson- P.I.

Christopher Scott Horn- no show court

Priscilla Lewis- trespass

Amanda Mcintosh- no show court

Paul Moore- A.I.

Brian Morgan- theft

Melvin Morris- court fines

Joyce Parks- violate probation

Daniel Riddell- court fines

Melissa Roberts- no show court

Walter Smallwood- court fines

Sheena Terry- fleeing police on foot

Amy Thomas- possession meth 

Eric Townsend- weekender

Amanda Vanderpool- possession meth, no insurance

Jason Vanderpool- DUI, ATV violations, drug paraphernalia

Emerald Washabaugh- theft

Shaun Weiland- court fines

