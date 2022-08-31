Arrests made 8/22/22 through 8/28/22
Tara Bailey- possession meth, theft
Joshua Banks- P.I.
Seldon Barker- trespass, P.I.
William Bray- possession meth
Derrick Burns- possession heroin.
Curtis Cole- possession heroin
Richard Creech- violate probation
Jonathan Curry- no show court
Frankie Doan- P.I., possession drugs
Robert Estes- comb. units up to 65ft over designated highways
Terri Jo Garrison- P.I., trespass
Wendell Goodman- no show court
Masco Grace- DUI, possession open alcohol in vehicle, no insurance
Rebecca Haggard- weekender
Jason Henderson- P.I.
Christopher Scott Horn- no show court
Priscilla Lewis- trespass
Amanda Mcintosh- no show court
Paul Moore- A.I.
Brian Morgan- theft
Melvin Morris- court fines
Joyce Parks- violate probation
Daniel Riddell- court fines
Melissa Roberts- no show court
Walter Smallwood- court fines
Sheena Terry- fleeing police on foot
Amy Thomas- possession meth
Eric Townsend- weekender
Amanda Vanderpool- possession meth, no insurance
Jason Vanderpool- DUI, ATV violations, drug paraphernalia
Emerald Washabaugh- theft
Shaun Weiland- court fines
