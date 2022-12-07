11/28 to 12/04
Amanda Hatton- promote contraband. Wolfe Co. Sheriff Dept
Tristan Farthing 24 of Booneville- violate probation. KSP
Sarah Baker- domestic assault. Estill Sheriff Dept
Shaun Smith- court no show. Wolfe Sheriff Dept
Randall Wiseman- unpaid court fines. Irvine PD
Robert Harvey- possession meth. Estill Sheriff Dept
Richard Creech- DUI. Kenton Co Sheriff Dept
David Turner 49 of Beattyville- warrant. LC Sheriff
Elijah Keaton- court no show. KSP
Andrew Means- fleeing police, resist arrest, court no show. Estill Sheriff Dept
Angela Peel- possession meth. Irvine PD
Elijah Stone- warrant. KSP
Andrew Worley- assault. KSP
Daniel Roger- trafficking fentanyl, meth, heroin and controlled substances. Owsley Sheriff Dept
David Abner- 38 of Booneville- trafficking meth, heroin, fentanyl. Owsley Sheriff Dept
James Lumbard- rape 2nd degree, sodomy 2nd degree, sex offender electronic communications violations. KSP
Jamie Law 36 of Beattyville- violate probation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.