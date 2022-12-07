11/28 to 12/04

  Amanda Hatton- promote contraband. Wolfe Co. Sheriff Dept

  Tristan Farthing 24 of Booneville- violate probation. KSP

  Sarah Baker- domestic assault. Estill Sheriff Dept 

  Shaun Smith- court no show. Wolfe Sheriff Dept

  Randall Wiseman- unpaid court fines. Irvine PD

  Robert Harvey- possession meth. Estill Sheriff Dept

  Richard Creech- DUI. Kenton Co Sheriff Dept

  David Turner 49 of Beattyville- warrant. LC Sheriff 

  Elijah Keaton- court no show. KSP

  Andrew Means- fleeing police, resist arrest, court no show. Estill Sheriff Dept

   Angela Peel- possession meth. Irvine PD

  Elijah Stone- warrant. KSP

  Andrew Worley- assault. KSP

  Daniel Roger- trafficking fentanyl, meth, heroin and controlled substances. Owsley Sheriff Dept 

  David Abner- 38 of Booneville- trafficking meth, heroin, fentanyl. Owsley Sheriff Dept 

  James Lumbard- rape 2nd degree, sodomy 2nd degree, sex offender electronic communications violations. KSP

  Jamie Law 36 of Beattyville- violate probation.

