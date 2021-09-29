Tiffany's Big Hits

BTS is back on stage. After a huge week in New York last week, the seven-member group announced on Monday night four concerts are going to be in Los Angeles this year. The South Korean group visited New York as the South Korean president’s special envoy in which they gave a speech at the UN about global crisis and how it was affecting our world. This is the second time the group has done a speech at the UN meeting, the first one being in 2018. The group also went to give a speech at the Metropolitan Museum and to give them a gift from the South Korean government for the museum. Afterwards, they participated in interviews with the South Korean President, Moon Jae-In, on Good Morning America and Nightline. The end of the trip ended with a prerecorded performance on Global Citizen Live where the group performed Permission to Dance and Butter. After all the excitement, fans were happy to the see the guys visit the US again after the last time being in the beginning of 2020 to make speeches and be involved in interviews.
What fans were not expecting, however, was the announcement of four concerts in LA. The concert, Permission to Dance On Stage, was announced as an online concert set for October and suddenly on Monday night, the announcement came the concert would be in person as well. The concerts will be on November 27, November 28, December 1, and December 2. This is the first concert BTS has had in person since 2019 with the BTS World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself concert in South Korea. After the cancellation of the US portion of the next tour which happened back in August, fans were not expecting an in person concert any time soon.
After BTS received the COVID-19 vaccines, it seems the group was ready to venture out and try in person concerts once again, especially after the success in New York. The tickets go on sale starting October 5 for anyone who purchased VIP tickets for the cancelled tour. October 6 is when people who purchased non-VIP tickets for the cancelled tour can purchase new tickets. On October 7 is when verified BTS Fanclub ARMY Membership owners can get tickets. On October 8, General Verified Fan Presale goes on sale. Finally, on October 9, the general sale will go up. However, we will see what tickets will be left for the other sales after the cancelled ticket owners select tickets. BTS tickets are hard to come by so it will be interesting to see who gets the tickets. I will let you know how it goes for me.
For more information, please visit https://blog.ticketmaster.com/bts-2021/. The concert has a very fitting name as Permission to Dance is symbolic to finally getting back to reality and having hope for the world to get back to somewhat normal. I am ready to see them again and hope others get to have the same chance. Be ready to have permission to dance once again!
