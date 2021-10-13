Tiffany's Big Hits

If you have even had experience attempting to purchase an in demand product, you may have had experience with the term ‘scalper’. Whether you are purchasing tech products, concert tickets, or limited quantity items, scalpers are something which are a common theme within these purchases. Scalpers, a term which refers to an individual who buys a large quantity of the same product to then sell off each item at a higher price. While some may see this as a business investment in which an individual invests in a product which the person know will result in profit, it is anything but a smart business move.
The problem with scalping products comes down to consumer data. If a company sees a product is selling well, it will then be determined as sold out. However, if scalpers are buying the product instead of individual consumers, the company still determines the product as sold out without determining if the products were bought by multiple consumers or one individual scalper. If a company insinuates to the consumer base the product is sold out but the consumer base is aware of scalping, this allows for distrust between the consumer and the company. A perfect example of this was the limited edition Marvel Loki Lucky Charms. With the release of Loki on Disney+, Lucky Charms released a limited edition box with Loki on the front. The boxes were limited quantity and due to the popularity of the product, scalpers got involved and purchased all the boxes through the usage of bots, a system which allowed multiple purchases to be made at the same time with the bot using multiple IP addresses to disguise identity. With this aftermath, individual consumers were unhappy to see the mess which followed with boxes originally being sold for $5.00 a box now being put on EBay for upwards of $100 a box. This led to distrust of the company itself and thus, the company lost consumers.
The reason scalping is not usually brought up by the companies themselves is because the companies only see profit, not individual consumers. The way the product sells does not matter as much as the profit. However, the only people making the real profit are the scalpers who sell multiple items for usually around 3 times or more of the original cost. Concert tickets which were once $500, now being resold for upwards of $4,000. Video game consoles which were originally sold for $500 are now on EBay for $5,000. While these prices are absolutely outrageous, consumers will still buy it if desperate enough which is what the scalpers depend on. Scalpers hope you will be desperate enough to purchase the product, especially around the holidays because the scalpers know you want to treat your kids to a nice gift on the holidays.
So, what do you do? How do you stop these types of people from purchasing these products? Don’t buy them. The best way to stop scalpers is to refuse to buy the product from them. Eventually, the multiple purchases will result in low or no profit for them and eventually the individual will have to lower the price because the person can’t afford to wait for a payment any longer. Scalpers, unfortunately, will always be a thing as long as companies turn a blind eye and consumers continue to buy from them. The solution is to simply not make purchases from them and hopefully the scalper will no longer see a reason to buy said product in the future.
