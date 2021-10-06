Tiffany's Big Hits

If you have been on the internet in the last week or so, you will know about the new Netflix phenomenon, Squid Game. The show has been taking the entire world by storm, becoming the most watched Netflix show to date, beating out many top contenders such as Stranger Things. The South Korean based drama debuted on the streaming service on September 17th and has people talking nonstop on every social media platform.
The show starts off when you meet struggling father, Seong Gi-hun, who tries to connect with his daughter while dealing with his crippling debt. He meets a man who offers him money in exchange for him to play ddakji, a popular children’s game in South Korea. From there, you soon realize the dark shadows lying behind the innocent game and the temptation of greed and money.
The show itself is created, written, and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk who attempted to sell his script for 10 years unsuccessfully to many different studios. The studios claimed the show to be too unrealistic and turned him away. Netflix saw the potential in the show and decided to pick it up but even the streaming giant had no clue the success which would then follow. The show has become number one in 90 countries, has been subtitled in 37 languages, and dubbed in 34 languages. A popular South Korean candy called dalgona is seeing customers double and fans of the show are seeking out Halloween costumes for this year. The show is a massive hit and has fans clamoring for more.
I practically watched the entire show in less than three days, and I must tell you it was phenomenal and worth the hype it is receiving. I would suggest giving it a chance, especially if you are fans of The Hunger Games or Battle Royale. It has an amazing cast and an even better plot. I was excited to see another South Korean show make its way into headlines since I have been watching South Korean television since 2014 and this show is worth the media attention.
