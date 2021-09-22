Tiffany's Big Hits

This past Saturday, I attended the RM and Jungkook cupsleeve birthday event held at the Logan Street Market in Louisville. It was amazing to see how beautiful the decorations were, and it was fun to spend time with people who also enjoyed the same group I do. It was a packed venue of 160 in attendance. The venue was a perfect spot with the room decorated with items referencing different BTS moments. These items included a bike, referencing RM, purple balloons, pictures of BTS, and birthday signage. There were also three photo op setups, one inspired by BTS’s Butter photo concept of a mugshot, which represents one of the lyrics in Butter. Another photo op featured two standees, one Jungkook and one RM, standing in front of a couch and happy birthday signage. The last photo op was in front of pictures of BTS, specifically RM and Jungkook.
The event included free boba drinks with a choice of taro milk tea which had a purple color to represent BTS’s signature color or banana milk which is Jungkook’s favorite drink. There were also handmade pop tarts which were also free with ticket. The tart had fruit in the middle, purple frosting, and sprinkles which were extremely tasty. Cookies representing RM, Jungkook, and a hand making a heart with Jungkook’s tattoos on it were available for purchase at the Boba Fête stand inside the market. The festivities included a raffle of various BTS items in giant gift baskets and BTS pens. The event also gave away goodie bags with free items including photocards (pictures of the members), a keychain, and the cupsleeve.
Vendors also attended the event to sell assorted items revolving around the seven-member group which included shirts, pins, car stickers, mirrors, earrings, hats, pictures, and stickers. There was also photocard trading as people traded cards from different albums for other cards an induvial may not have yet. Music videos and performances played on a projector throughout the event and guests became excited every time a new song played. Attendees arrived dressed in BTS attires and accessories as everyone met and experienced the event together.
Melody was an amazing host and I hope we see another event from her soon. I had fun chatting with her and interviewing her about BTS and the planning of this event in general. Melody wrote a thank you for this event as well, “we would like to thank Logan Street Market, Boba Fête, Asian Institute Crane House, our amazing volunteers, our vendors, everyone who supported and came to our event, and of course BTS for bringing us all together!”
To view more photos from this event, visit the Jackson Times-Voice website page and if you did not make it out for this event this time, I hope to see you at the next one. It was a wonderful time!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.