Tiffany's Big Hits

This week is going to be a bit different because I am going to be discussing music but in terms of one of my other passions, professional wrestling. I have been a wrestling fan for the last 12 years and it got me through a lot of my hard times, so I cherish it quite a bit. Music is important when trying to set the scene whether in movies, television, or the situational moments in general. In wrestling, music is also very important when trying to establish a wrestler to an audience. Wrestlers have the hard job of establishing a character to an audience and hoping an emotional connection is set with the group of people. These emotional connections, whether it be happiness or anger, is important as it allows an audience to react or be invested in what is being shown.
Music is a big part of the job of a wrestler because the music is one of the first things an audience member reacts too. If a wrestler has music where it fits and sets the tone for the character being presented, the audience will hopefully react to the wrestler with emotion and passion. Take for example, a Marvel movie. If Captain America were to debut on screen as the larger-than-life superhero and the background music was dark and scary, the audience would be confused as to what the character is trying to convey. It is the same with wrestling. If a wrestler comes out to music and it seems as if it belongs in a horror movie, the audience can assume the wrestler is something out of a horror movie. Music can also make or break a character if the music does not fit the wrestler at all. Sometimes the music can be generic and bland which is risking as it might not connect to the fans at all.
Music can also elicit an auditory connection with an audience member. When someone hears a song and the person heard it from a favorite movie, the connection is there, and the individual will connect those two things together. With wrestling, music can help establish those connections as well. This past weekend, we saw those connections live. In WWE, popular wrestlers Becky Lynch and Brock Lesnar returned to the ring after at least a year. In AEW, CM Punk returned to the ring in his hometown of Chicago after a seven-year break which resulted in a huge and loud crowd reaction. As soon as each wrestler’s music hit, the fans started cheering, jumping, and smiling with joy. If any of these wrestlers came out to music and it was not previously established for the wrestler, the recognition would not be known until the wrestler walked out.
Another example of connection is if the song is catchy and the fans latch onto it, it can result in a different kind of crowd reaction. Two weeks ago, AEW’s Chris Jericho had a match with MJF, and the match had rule where he could not use a particular move called ‘The Judas Effect’ and could not come out to music. Due to this no music rule, the fans sang the song for Jericho as he walked to the ring. This could not have happened if his song was not attached to him and his character and more importantly if the fans did not like the song in general.
Music elicits emotion and the emotional factor of music is important to the entertainment industry and to the wrestling industry as well. Music can help establish a wrestler to be on the greats and help establish a connection to the fans watching the show and be invested in what is being shown in the ring.
