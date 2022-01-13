Tiffany's Big Hits

This week, I attended a BTS event for Seokjin and Taehyung’s birthday at Logan Street Market in Louisville. I took my younger brother with me as he recently became a fan of BTS as well. It was a lot of fun and we both had an amazing time. There were two raffle drawings because the event was for two member’s birthdays. Each raffle basket contained items pertaining to the specific member. There were also free items given away at the door with your ticket including a cupsleeve which could go on your cup when you received your free drink and treats from the Boba Fete booth, who was one of the partnerships of the event.
At the last event, I had not gotten enough of a chance to explore the Logan Street Market and it was a very cool place with lots of vendors selling different products such as clothing, candles, shampoos, food, and more. Many of the vendor there had discounts for people attending the event, with many of them also being fans of BTS. It was interesting to see so many different products being sold and seeing how the event was important to the sellers at the market.
Inside the venue for the party, the place was decorated with photos, pink balloons, candle holders with the member’s faces on them, and the screen in the background played BTS music videos. Along with the decorations, there were several photo ops stations which displayed different references to music videos and songs. My favorite one was the Singularity photo station. Singularity is a song performed by the member Taehyung and the station had different pieces from the music video, including a replica of his red jacket which is an iconic piece from the video and stage performances. There were also vendors at the event to sell different BTS items from each vendor’s collection. There were some vendors I recognized from the previous event as well and I purchased quite a few items from the different booths.
The host of the event, Melody, who I interviewed in last week’s article, also had a booth of her own in which she sold items she had found on Etsy and the items were extremely cute. I got a chance to talk with her at the event and we talked about the concert in LA we had both gone too. Many people there had attended the LA concerts, which was cool because I had only known of a couple of people from the Kentucky area who had attended. Along with pleasant conversations, many people connected with each other and made friendships with fellow BTS ARMY members. The attendance for the event was 150 people, a similar number of attendees for the last event held in September. I hope to see more events like this one the future since there are not many BTS event held in the Kentucky area. Melody is planning an event for BTS members Hoseok and Yoongi’s birthdays, which will be one I am super excited for. It was a lot of fun and something I enjoy covering for the paper and attending.
