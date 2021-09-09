Tiff's Big Hits

This past Sunday was AEW’s annual pay-per-view, All Out. This show featured some of the company’s top stars as the wrestlers fought for championships, title opportunities, bragging rights, and even in-ring careers. The event also saw many debuts of several different stars who are staking claim in All Elite Wrestling. The matches were phenomenal, the one being most talked about being the steel cage match featuring The Lucha Brothers vs the tag team champions, The Young Bucks. The match between these two teams was something to behold as both teams laid everything on the line out in the cage. It was one of the best matches on the card as well as being considered by many as match of the year.
Chris Jericho had a singles match against ‘The Salt of the Earth’ MJF which has been an ongoing rivalry for several months. Jericho, who wanted more than anything to beat MJF, put his own career on the line and if he could not beat MJF again, he would give up wrestling in AEW. The match was fantastic with Jericho succeeding in victory. The highlight for me, however, was MJF arriving to the ring and using the intro of one of Jericho’s old entrances and fooling fans into getting excited. MJF also adorned a crown and robe as he walked to the ring with a grin and surrounded by booing fans.
The event also had a women’s casino battle royal, like other battle royals which consists of many opponents in one ring trying to throw each other over the top rope and whomever is left standing in the ring is declared the winner. The difference is with the AEW version, the wrestlers do not come out all at one time and instead come out in sets, each set being named after a suit in poker. The last person to enter is what is deemed the joker card and is usually always a surprise entrant. At All Out, this surprise entrant was none other than Ruby Soho, former WWE wrestler who was released earlier this year. The crowd erupted in cheers, as did I, as she made her way to the ring. Ruby was not the only surprise of the night as Minoru Suzuki made his way to the ring after Jon Moxley’s match against Satoshi Kojima. Suzuki and Moxley will square off tonight in Moxley’s hometown of Cincinnati, a show I was there live to cover.
The biggest debuts of the night happened after Kenny Omega defeated Christian Cage to retain his AEW World Championship. After the match, Kenny invited the rest of The Elite, a faction formed out of members from the biggest group in Japan, The Bullet Club. The Elite then proceeded to beat up Christian followed by other members of the roster including The Jurassic Express who tried to help Christian. Kenny then announced to the crowd no one could beat him since the only people who could were either not here, retired, or dead. The lights shut off and Adam Cole, a former member of The Elite and a former WWE wrestler appeared. He walked to the ring in what appeared to be Adam challenging Kenny for his championship.
Adam then laughed and hugged The Young Bucks and Kenny to show he wasn’t there to challenge Kenny and The Elite but to join them once again. Adam proceeded to talk about how no one could stop The Elite and Kenny told the crowd he was going to now send the crowd home happy. After saying goodnight, familiar music started to play, and the crowd erupted in cheers as the music playing was none other than Bryan Danielson’s music. Bryan, another former WWE wrestler who was beloved by many for his genuine personality and incredible ability in the ring, walked to the ring to help attack The Elite, leading to many speculating Bryan will be the next challenger for the AEW World Championship. The night was filled with joy and surprises and put AEW on the road to becoming even bigger than before. I can not wait to see what comes next from the company as it closes out the year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.