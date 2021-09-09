Tiff's Big Hits

Wednesday marked several AEW Dynamite appearances for the wrestlers who made debuts at All Out. The show in Cincinnati also featured two hometown wrestlers, Jon Moxley and Brian Pillman Jr. The opening match featured a long running rivalry between Malakai Black and The Nightmare Family after Malakai attacked Cody Rhodes and Arn Anderson in his debut. Malakai faced off against Dustin Rhodes, Cody’s brother, in a match Dustin hoped would avenge his brother’s multiple attacks. Unfortunately for Dustin, Malakai had other plans. He pulled out Cody’s boot which he stole from him in an attack he committed against Cody when Cody was trying to ‘retire’. He put the boot in front of Dustin which caused him to lose focus and Malakai picked up the victory.
Team Taz’s Powerhouse Hobbs had a match against highflying wrestler, Dante Martin from the tag team Top Flight, who has been a singles wrestler while his brother has been out on injury. Hobbs brought along Hook, another member of the stable Team Taz, led by ECW legend Taz who is also Hook’s father. Due to outside interference from Hook, Hobbs picked up the win. The team of Shawn Spears and FTR from the stable The Pinnacle went head-to-head with The Dark Order members John Silver, Evil Uno, and Stu Grayson. The Dark Order has been on a rocky road as of late, but this was a chance to reconnect and win a match. Due to interferences from other members of The Pinnacle outside of the ring, The Dark Order lost which led to a fight between the group prompting fans to chant ‘please don’t fight’. The Men of the Year, Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky, stood on a balcony above the crowd while Dan Lambert, owner of the famous MMA gym American Top Team, once again cut a promo about how the two wrestlers could take on anyone who steps to them.
Matches weren’t the only thing fans looked forward to as CM Punk made an appearance to discuss his next opponent. Adam Cole appeared with The Elite in a segment where he announced his in ring debut for next week’s show. During the segment, Kenny Omega complained about getting interrupted during All Out by Bryan Danielson, to which Bryan responded to by interrupting him once again. He came out to take down Kenny and the rest of The Elite got involved. This led to other members of the locker room to come out and help Bryan. Ruby Soho had her first match on Dynamite against Jamie Hayter. Ruby won the match but was beaten up by Britt Baker and Rebel who were at ringside during the match. Riho and Kris Statlander proceeded to come out which led to a match between the six wrestlers booked for AEW Rampage.
Cincinnati’s own Pillman and Moxley were the highlight for many. Pillman’s family was at ringside and were insulted by MJF who was out in the ring to disparage the city after his loss to Chris Jericho at All Out. These insults led to Pillman going to the ring and exchanging words with MJF which promoted MJF to make things personal. He took it too far and Pillman attacked. Unfortunately, MJF’s bodyguard, Wardlow, was there to take care of Pillman and Pillman’s tag team partner, Griff Garrison, who would come out and try to save Pillman. Moxley had a match previously announced at All Out against Japanese legend, Minoru Suzuki. The match was incredible to watch as the two exchanged hits throughout the fight. In the end, Moxley won and shared his victory with the crowd as he walked through the stands.
To close the entirety of the show, Moxley walked out along with Pillman and the two shared a drink as the pair thanked the crowd and celebrated the show. Moxley promised AEW would be back to Cincinnati and closed the show by singing the tune of Cincinnati based restaurant, Skyline Chili, which the fans sang along with as well. It was a fun night for all, and I can’t wait for another chance to see it again.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.