Times-Voice learns new information about Traffic Accident killing two, injuring others...

Identity of second fatality revealed
Still no report on condition nor number of 'others' injured
You may remember Jeanie Noble published a brief article last Wednesday morning about a car wreck in Wolfe County. The article is on the Jackson Times-Voice online site and titled, “Caution.”
The Mountain Eagle, posted online that the same incident had resulted in two deaths but only the identity of one of the fatalities was disclosed. According to the publication, Keith Adams Blackey, Principal of the Cowan Elementary School in Letcher County, and the Pastor of Isom Presbyterian and Doermann Memorial Presbyterian churches, had passed.
The Times-Voice admonished its online story was developing and that we would likely have additional information made available to us. This is what has happened.
The newspaper has additionally discovered local Breathitt County man, Ralph Edson Wooton died in the incident. It is believed, Mr. Wooton worked at Leggett & Platt in Winchester, Kentucky at the time of his passing and may have been returning home from a shift when the accident occurred.
The Times-Voice reached out to Mr. Wooton’s widow, Lora Wooton. She told the newspaper, “Ralph was a good man and loving husband and father. He would help anyone he was able to help. He always was smiling, never met a stranger, and my heart goes out to the other family.”
The wreck occurred at 7 a.m. and Ms. Noble got the picture of the immediate aftermath run as the feature photograph on both this article and the one entitled, “Caution.” The Kentucky State Police in Morehead have not released details and, when contacted, told the newspaper the matter is presently under investigation.
We have been provided information we can't yet corroborate. The State Police are still conducting an investigation. Any additional provision of information we have at this point would be speculative.
Both Adams and the other individual, whose identity we didn’t know when the story was first published online, died in the accident. Only Mr. Wooton lived within this newspaper’s coverage area.
Mr. Wooton was 46 at the time of this incident. While he lived in Breathitt County at the time of his demise, he was born in Willard, Kentucky. He was a volunteer fireman with the Caney Fire Department and is survived by his wife, Lora, and daughters, Stephanie Marie Wooten and Dana Bowling, all three of whom reside in or around Jackson.
As for the gentleman from Letcher County, The Mountain Eagle wrote that Adams was taking his parents to Lexington when the accident occurred. Both of his parents were injured, their conditions are unknown at the present time.
Adams taught at Letcher County Central High School before becoming a guidance counselor. He served as the counselor at Arlie Boggs Elementary and Cowan Elementary before being hired as principal at Cowan.
“He taught English Language Arts at the High School, worked with the drama department, and was also involved in youth league soccer. He actually coached soccer at the high school,” Josh Yonts, finance director for the Letcher County Public Schools told The Mountain Eagle.
“I can’t say enough good things about him. He was a good employee, a good guy and good community member. It’s going to be a loss to a lot of people,” Mr. Yonts added.
Note: Mr. Long is an award-winning Kentucky journalist recognized for excellence in both writing and reporting by the Kentucky Press Association.