Tommy C. Hall, Jr., age 65, of Leesburg, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at his home. He was born on October 11, 1956, in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of the late Thomas and Pauline (Peters) Hall. He was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Williamsburg and he served in the U.S. Marines. He was a member of Joe Barr American Legion Post #194 and was a retired Hazmat Chief of Warren County. He is survived by two daughters, Amanda (James) Konicki and Cassie Hall of Batavia; five grandchildren and one sister, Sheri Schulkers of Bethel; one nephew, Nick Spodeck of Bethel. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty (Workman) Hall. A graveside service held Wednesday, February 2, 2022, with military honors in Peters Family Cemetery in Beattyville, Kentucky. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc
