The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of a closure for the bridge on Menelaus Road/KY 1983 in Madison County. The bridge was inspected Monday by the District 7 Structures Crew. Advanced deterioration was detected in the metal beams of the superstructure.
Closure: Monday, May 24 – currently and until further notice
Location: Menelaus Road/KY 1983: The bridge is closed at mile-point 2.461 — the location for the bridge (076R00606N) is over the CSX Railroad
Alternate Routes:
• Southbound traffic on KY 1983 - motorists should utilize KY 1983 North to US 25 South
• Northbound traffic on KY 1983 - motorists should utilize KY 1983 South to KY 956 West to I-75 North
All work is subject to change depending on weather, emergencies and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.
