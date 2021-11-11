Barry “Tom” Todd never envisioned a full career in the military. Looking back on his years of service, Todd wouldn’t trade his experiences for another career.
“It was a great way of life, I liked it,” he said. “I’m happy with the path I chose. We had a great time. My wife (Kathy) and I have friends that we still stay in close contact with, stationed with and met. I wouldn’t change anything.”
His active time of duty in the Air Force spanned two-plus decades and he didn’t stop there. Following retirement from the military, Todd taught the Junior ROTC programs at Scott County for six years and spent 12 more years at Madison Southern. He joined the Air Force in 1970, which allowed him to see a world beyond Berea.
“I wore that uniform for 39 and a half years,” Todd said. “I started out young and foolish with no direction. I had plenty of good family support, but I joined the Air Force sort of on a bet. There were a bunch of people from Berea who joined (the military) within a three-month period — eight or 10 of them who ran together.
“Once I started serving, it was a great way to work, because you always know who the boss is, you always know who is in charge and you know your roll. You don’t have to decide what you wear to work, you just go to work and the work is just like a regular job. … It was a great way to work.”
As time wore on, Todd, moved up to management as a senior master Sargent and “liked moving around and meeting new people and work different places.”
“I liked my job,” he said. “I didn’t have to work weekends, the holidays, the cold and the hot,” he said. “It worked out well for me. By having that speciality (in administration), you could go anywhere in the world.
“That helped me in so many of those moves I made.”
Through all of his travels, Todd and his wife Kathy enjoyed their time in Germany and Europe.
“We really liked Germany and Northern California (Sacramento),” he said. “Its was a great place to live back then. Germany was our favorite assignment. It was the culture and the people, beautiful scenery and places to go all over Germany. You can go to all of the European countries — they were within a half -day drive. There were a lot of things to do there. We went somewhere every weekend.”
Although retired, Todd remains active and is a member of American Legion Post 50 in Berea, one of the oldest posts in America. Each Memorial Day, Todd, members of his post and members of the community put flags on deceased military personnel at Berea Cemetery.
Todd still keeps in touch with young people he taught at Scott County and Madison Southern and added a career in the military is worthwhile.
“The military is good in anything you do,” he said. “You come out, you are a veteran and entitled to Veterans Administration (VA) benefits the rest of your life. You have security clearance, you are trustworthy and predictable and that puts you at the top of the hiring list and do what you are asked to do. They know you will show up to work, practice safety and do all that stuff with the nature of being in the military.”
That standard Todd said was all about teamwork and to be a “better citizen for America.”
“When you go to work, it was not about you,” he said. “It was about the mission of the organization.”
