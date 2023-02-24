The 8th annual Victory Garden Blitz is gearing up for garden bed installations across Madison County with an important request for help from the community.
“We have 60 cubic yards of rich, gorgeous soil sitting on the Berea Urban Farm -- a perfect blend of compost and top soil, said Cheyenne Olson, executive director of Sustainable Berea.
‘We know our home gardeners will be pleased with the soil. The issue is transporting the loose soil from the urban farm to places where beds will be installed,” Olson said.
“In years past, we have used commercially bagged soil which is easy for volunteers to handle. This year we are asking our volunteers to work a bit harder so that gardeners can have premium quality soil,” Olson said.
Sustainable Berea is asking the community for donations of 5-gallon buckets and reused bags that can hold 20 - 30 pounds of soil that can be handled easily by volunteers.
The Victory Garden Blitz and its sister program, the Blue Tub Garden Project are sponsored by the Madison County Conservation District (MCCD) and Sustainable Berea.
“We support the work that helps people grow food at home, “ said Jimmy Marcum, Education Liaison for the MCCD.
“We hope everyone will donate buckets and bags to support people receiving garden beds and planter tubs,” said Marcum.
Last year, Sustainable Berea installed 252 garden beds and 93 planter tubs. This year the maximum will be 200 beds and 100 tubs.
To donate five-gallon buckets, the drop-off is the Berea Urban Farm, 201 Adams Street or 107 Grant Street. If your name and phone number is on the bucket, it will be returned to you.
To volunteer for the Victory Garden Blitz, April 14 - 16, or to purchase blitz beds, contact info@sustainableberea.org or order directly online at www.sustainableberea.org/berea-victory-garden-blitz
