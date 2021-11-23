Below are the Cumberland Valley District Health Department's (CVDHD) COVID-19 case updates from the week of Saturday, November 13th to Friday, November 19th

On Monday, November 29th, the CVDHD will provide their next update. 

 Weekly County Updates

  • Clay 
    • Total Confirmed: 13 
      • Community Confirmed: 13 
      • CCDC Confirmed: 0 
    • Probable: 4 
    • Total Recovered: 33 
      • Community Recovered: 33 
      • CCDC Recovered: 0 
    • Deaths: 0 
  • Jackson 
    • Confirmed: 33 
    • Probable: 21 
    • Recovered: 19 
    • Deaths: 0 
  • Rockcastle 
    • Confirmed: 19 
    • Probable: 27 
    • Recovered: 24 
    • Deaths: 0 

Recommended for you