Two-thousand, one-hundred and thirty-five (2,135) total, 99-active, and 24 in-county confirmed fatalities
'The death total will continue to rise...' William Sizemore, Breathitt Health Department
These numbers are turning out to be a literal catastrophe, particularly in in-county death tolls. Charles Dickens, one of literatures finest writers in the vast pantheon of its history, once wrote the following…
It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair... Tale of Two Cities (1859).
Dickens was writing about the years leading up to the French Revolution and culminating in the Jacobin Reign of Terror. Dickens could have just as easily been referring to Breathitt’s in-county COVID-19 numbers William Sizemore tells the Times-Voice.
It is a good news/bad news scenario in its truest sense. The good news is our “active cases” number has dropped again, from 136 a week ago to 99 this week. The total cases number has swelled from 2,096-cases a week ago to 2,135 this week, but that number is a one-direction proposition.
Total cases increasing is not good news, we suppose. However, that number will never go down as to plateau is our only realistic aspiration.
The most alarming number has been, and continues to be, in-county deaths. Last week, we were at 22 confirmed deaths. This week our deaths have risen yet again to 24.
We got a statement from William Sizemore about these deaths continuing to rise. His forecast wasn’t very promising.
“The death total will continue to rise despite a continuing drop in new cases,” Sizemore told the newspaper. “We have to remain vigilant and steadfast in getting shots in arms around the county if we are serious about preserving life.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.