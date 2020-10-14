A Clay County man was charged as part of large meth-related bust in Laurel County.
Laurel Sheriff's Detective Bryon Lawson along with Major Chuck Johnson, Lieut. Chris Edwards, and Detective Robert Reed arrested two individuals off Tomcat trail, approximately 6 miles east of London on Wednesday afternoon October 14, 2020 at approximately 2:53 P.M.. The arrests were the result of a drug investigation conducted by Sheriff's investigators after these two individuals were found in possession of a large quantity of meth(approx.. 96 grams), pipes, scales, marijuana, approx. $20,000 US currency, and numerous weapons including an AR, shotgun, and pistols. The Sheriff's office also seized three motorcycles and one pickup truck. The two arrested individuals were identified as:
- The owner of the residence: William Davidson age 58 of Tomcat trail, London charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – second offense – methamphetamine; persistent felony offender I; possession of firearm by a convicted felon; possession of handgun by a convicted felon; trafficking in marijuana first offense.:
- An individual at the residence --Clay White age 49 of Stone Gap Rd., Manchester charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine.
These two individuals were lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. Photos of accused attached are courtesy of the Laurel County correctional center.
