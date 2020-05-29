Wilburn Michael Adkins, of Livonia Michigan passed away peacefully, May 26, 2020. Arrangements are pending, but will be completed and posted later this evening, May 29, 2020, along with a complete obituary.
Hopper Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of all arrangements.
The Hopper Family, Victoria Hopper and Sally Hopper, along with the staff of Hopper Funeral Home, extend our sincere sympathies to the family and friends of Wiburn Michael Adkins.
