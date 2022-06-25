Whether you are passing across Hwy 290 into McKee, driving in the Sand Gap area, or passing through another part of the community, you know that we are rich with land from the Daniel Boone National Forest. Like myself, many have taken this jewel for granted. In the past couple of months, I have been trying to change that. Before dismissing that tourism actually does exist in our one-stoplight town, I wanted to experience it for myself. I am happy to report it is completely true.
Monday afternoon after work, I rushed home to help with dinner. Within a few minutes, the wife and I had a spread on the table fit for a king. Pork tenderloin, baked potatoes, steamed vegetables, and crescent rolls. We then proceeded to pull on some more comfortable clothes and toward Gray Hawk we went searching for Flat Lick Falls. Yes, you read that right. Searching. I had lived in this community my entire life and never had I witnessed this natural wonder, but I now can mark it off the list. I have seen hundreds of photos of Flat Lick Falls and they do not do it justice! Wow! To find this much beauty within a few minutes from home, after dinner on a weekday, should take one’s breath away. But, many dismiss it as being nothing at all. After hiking around to view different angles around the falls, we ran into a couple who I didn’t recognize. After a quick chat, I finally asked, “Where are you all from?”, as I have become accustomed to doing while exploring our area.
“Flordia, and Tennessee. We travel all over looking for waterfalls! This makes our 6th Kentucky waterfall today!”, they replied. They both had a smile on their face and you could tell they were quite happy with what they had found here in Jackson County.
These are not the first out-of-towners I have experienced. In the S-Tree area, I have run into people out hiking from Louisville because of the Sheltowee Trace. Passing through the campground, I have seen Kentucky license plates few and far between. Many vehicles have been marked with plates from Tennessee and Ohio. I have had encounters with people camping in Horse Lick who have traveled from Michigan to enjoy some time by the creek and relaxation on the “Beach”.
If you do not believe that tourism at some capacity exists, please do not take my word for it. Go experience it! Have a meal with your family at home, or pack a lunch, and take the time to go outside and explore our county’s backyard! No, we do not have elaborate shopping malls like Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. We do not have miles of beaches with seafood restaurants on every corner. We don’t have skyscrapers that block so much sun that it seems to get darker earlier in the day. But, we do have something many other places do not have, and that is the Daniel Boone National Forest. People from all over want to see it and you should too!
To be honest, I found more than I bargained for when I started exploring Jackson County. I discovered as an adult that I would rather swim in a creek than swim in a pool. I discovered peanut butter crackers (nabs) are best enjoyed while feasting your eyes on the natural greenery of the forest.I also found peace of mind from the troubles of day-to-day life while enjoying these treasures, which I believe is the most valuable. To quote the 1989 film “Field of Dreams”, I believe that “If you build it, they will come”. We can grow some outstanding income for those who depend on Jackson County to call home. We must build on the idea of tourism to obtain the benefits of tourism. If you haven’t discovered Jackson County, go explore! Open your eyes and look around! You will find much more than you bargained for. If you build it, they will come!
