A homely young man who was in line to inherit a fortune when his elderly father died decided he needed to find a wife to share his riches with.
So when he spotted a woman so beautiful that she took his breath away, he walked right up and introduced himself.
“I may not look like much,” he said, “but within a couple of years my father will die, and I’ll inherit $500 million.”
Impressed, the woman asked for his business card, and, three days later, she became his stepmother.
That old joke has been making its rounds for years and years, probably because people are drawn to unexpected twists like that. When the unexpected happens in real life, it’s often not much fun. Sometimes, however, it’s for the best.
I was thinking the other day about a young man who was booted out the synagogue back in the day when Jesus was engaged in His public ministry. The young man had been blind, but Jesus healed him.
The religious leaders made the absurd accusation to this young man that Jesus was a sinner. But the young man, convinced that Jesus is the Son of God, had an incredible comeback to that.
“Whether He be a sinner or now, I know not: one thing I know, that, whereas I was blind, now I see.”
Angered by the young man’s boldness, the religious leaders booted him out of the synagogue. In our modern world, we might say his membership privileges were revoked.
I can’t help but believe that was the best thing that could have happened to the young man. By being thrown out of the synagogue, he avoided being exposed to the dangerous lie that Jesus isn’t the Son of God. No one should sit under that kind of teaching, then or now.
I can only imagine the kinds of unexpected twists life has thrown at you. There have been disappointments aplenty for all of us when things didn’t work out like we had hoped.
When the unexpected and unwelcome twists come our way, we can count on this: “We know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are called according to his purpose” (Romans 8:28).
No doubt, it would have been a very dark day for the bachelor in the opening joke when a lady he wanted to marry turned out to be a gold digger who rushed out and married his father instead.
It may have been an unexpected twist, but it was best for that bachelor. And, very often, it is that way for us when life throws unexpected twists at us.
———
Reach Roger Alford
at (502) 514-6857 or
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.