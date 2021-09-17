Zola Hisel was born April 23, 1925 to the late Vernon & Grace Harrison. She departed this life Friday, September 3, 2021 at the age of 96.
Zola was a postmistress of Hisel, Kentucky and co-owner and proprietor with her husband Gus Hisel of Hisel Grocery.
She had three children, Frances Davidson (Don), Mason Hisel (Reva) and Evelyn Scalf (Danny). She loved and enjoyed her family. She took pride in her family and enjoyed going to her church. She was a beautiful person inside and out.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon Harrison and Grace Miller Harrison; her husband, Gus Hisel; her 6 siblings; her son Mason and daughter Evelyn.
She is survived by her daughter, Frances (Don); her daughter-in-law, Reva; 8 grandchildren, Renee Evans (Dan), Gordan Davison (Melinda), Rebecca Davidson, Scott Hisel (Glenda), Mark Hisel, Byron Hisel (Becky), Christopher Powell (Jessica) and Ben Powell; 12 great grandchildren, 10 great-great grandchildren to mourn her passing.
Funeral services will be 2:00 Pm Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Calvin Hays and Bro. Carl Hays officiating. Burial to follow in the Hisel Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
